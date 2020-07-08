Get your sea legs ready

A family-friendly celebration of life by the sea is happening at the Oak Bluffs marina, along with a fishing tournament for up to 50 vessels. It is the seventh annual Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic, in which points are awarded for catching any species in the Atlantic Ocean using a rod, reel, hook, and line. It takes place from Tuesday, July 14, to Saturday, July 18, and each vessel is allowed to fish for two days, including overnight. All proceeds will be donated to the Island Food Pantry this year, due to the local effects of the pandemic, but the O.B. Classic continues to support the Island Autism Group. For details, visit obbclassic.com.