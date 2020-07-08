MVCS welcomes new executive director

Elizabeth Folcarelli will become chief executive officer of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) in early August, replacing 7-year executive director Julie Fay, according to a press release.

Folcarelli brings nearly 30 years of experience in community-based nonprofit organizations, with specialization in behavioral healthcare, youth and family services, and elder care. Fay announced her retirement in October.

“I’m thrilled to join Martha’s Vineyard Community Services at this critical moment in its 60-year history,” Folcarelli said in the release. “Falmouth and Gosnold have given me a birds-eye view of both the Island and the talented staff, and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves, lay down stakes on the Vineyard and listen with an open heart and mind.”

While leading MVCS, Fay oversaw significant service and budget expansion and launched a $24 million capital campaign to rebuild the aging campus to serve more Islanders.

MVCS board chair Robert Egerton said in the release that it was a formidable assignment to find a new leader, and was made more challenging by the ongoing pandemic.

“There are challenges ahead, from meeting our clients’ needs under the cloud of COVID-19 to completing the overdue rebuilding of our aging campus,” Egerton said in the release. “Still, thanks to Julie, Beth will lead an organization that over seven years has seen unprecedented growth, accomplishment and expanded services to the Island community.”

This is a developing story.