Peddled produce on the move

A mobile farmers market full of locally grown fruits, vegetables, and eggs is stopping at multiple locations four days a week during the summer. It is one of many services from Island Grown Initiative to expand access to healthy food for the community, including Islanders who are in food assistance programs. They offer deliveries to Woodside Village in Oak Bluffs, and onsite service at the Aquinnah Tribal Housing building, the Oak Bluffs library, M.V. Hospital, and St. Augustine Church in Vineyard Haven. Remember to wear a mask while shopping at the mobile market. For more information, visit bit.ly/igimobile, or call 508-687-9062.