Virtual talk with local author

Join an online book launch of Jennifer Smith Turner’s novel, “Child Bride,” which recently won the ‘Best Fiction E-Book for 2020’ award by the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. Organized by the Noepe Center for Literary Arts, the launch party will begin with an interview of the author by Featherstone’s executive director Ann Smith, followed by an excerpt reading by Smith Turner, and then ending with a Q and A discussion. It takes place on Sunday, July 12, from 4 to 5 pm on Zoom. To learn more, including how to enter a special giveaway and obtain signed copies, visit featherstoneart.org/jennifersmithturner.html.