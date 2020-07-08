Wedding: McNerney – Silva

Timothy McNerney and Paulo Silva were married on June 21 at sunset on Menemsha Beach in Chilmark. The small ceremony was officiated by Justice of the Peace Hillary Conklin. Flowers were provided by Justin Lavigne.

Timothy is a manager for UPS, and oversees all delivery operations for the Island. He is originally from Los Angeles, and moved to the Island three years ago for a summer job as a delivery driver that turned into a career. He is the son of Timothy McNerney Sr. of Costa Mesa, Calif., and Guillermina Gonzalez of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Paulo is a hair stylist who moved to the Island one year ago with the goal of establishing a client base to open his own salon. He is the son of Jose Joao Silva of Goias, Brazil, and Maria Josue Pereira of Goias, Brazil.

The two met through their mutual friends Vanusa Conserva and Emily Thomas, who attended the wedding. Also in attendance were Vanusa’s wife, Fabiana Pacheco, and Timothy’s close friend from high school, April Stear.

When it is safe to travel, the two will spend their honeymoon visiting family in Brazil and Mexico. The couple has plans to buy a house and settle on the Island.