Crash knocks Chevy Tahoe on its side

Chilmark Police and firefighters joined Tri-Town Ambulance in responding to a crash that sent a vehicle onto its side on July 12. The crash happened in the vicinity of 42 State Road. Police found the operator, George Frank, and his wife Diedre Frank, seated in beach chairs upon arrival, apparently uninjured. A “passerby” reportedly provided the beach chairs for the couple. It’s unclear how the couple exited the vehicle. Frank allegedly said he thought he’d fallen asleep at the wheel, a report states. The Tahoe appeared to have crossed the double yellow line and struck a stone wall on the opposite road shoulder, sending the vehicle on its side, a report states. Police found Frank alert and with no signs of intoxication, according to a report. No brake marks were evident, a report notes, and airbags didn’t deploy. Frank was issued a warning for a marked lanes violation.