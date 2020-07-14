Margaret Ditson left this world peacefully on July 9, 2020.

Margaret was born on Nov. 6, 1952, the eighth child and only daughter of George R. Searle and Margaret A. Searle. She spent most of her early years on the Vineyard, and graduated from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. In 1982, she married Randy, the love of her life. Margaret loved to travel. She and Randy enjoyed visiting family all over the country and cruising to the Caribbean.

With Margaret, her family was always first. With a family as large as hers, that meant her love and support spanned multiple generations. She was always there for anyone who needed advice, a shoulder to lean on, or had a problem that needed solving. For many of her nieces and nephews, Margaret was a constant presence, dependable, and like a second mother. She loved her family so much, and had an impressive collection of what must be thousands of photos documenting their lives for decades.

Margaret had a heart of gold. Her infectious laugh could be heard at every family gathering. She was the heart and soul of her extended Searle family, and her impact will never be forgotten.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents, and by her brothers George, William (“Ross”), Stewart, David, Robert (“Bobby”), and James (“Jimmy”). Margaret is survived by her husband Randy; their son Howie and his wife Jessica, and their children Xander, Kaia, and Hailey; her stepdaughter Janette McKenzie and her husband Wes, and their daughter Taylor; her brother Alex and his wife Deborah; and so many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for the burial of her remains will be held at a later date.