Coming up at the West Tisbury library

On Thursday, July 16, at 10 am, Heather Capece will lead an online Kids’ Pastel Class for ages 7 to 14. If you don’t have pastels at home, the library will soon have a few sets available to pick up curbside. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. Capece will also be teaching an online Crafting Class for Kids, ages 7 to 14, on Thursday at 11 am. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Friday, July 17, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will continue teaching an all-levels Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky leads a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 3 pm, K.T. Herr leads an online “Deep Dive” Poetry Craft Class. This is a generative class centered in collaboration, and participants will discuss a selection of poems together as a group, focusing on a particular aspect of craft such as line breaks, enjambment, titling, extended metaphor, and more. There will be prompts and writing time designed to encourage playfulness and discovery related to the craft elements at hand. Email kt.herr@gmail.com to sign up.

Saturday, July 18, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz will continue her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 pm. Please email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes.

Monday, July 20, at 11:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will be hosting a fairytale theme storytime on Zoom. Email mlawson@clamnset.org to join. Also on Monday, librarian Dee Leopold will start the next series in her online Jane Austen Book Club. This series will feature “Mansfield Park.” Book club will meet Mondays at 5 pm. Email dleopold@clamsnet.org to sign up.

Tuesday, July 21, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 3:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for kids. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30 pm, Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. At 5:30 pm, Jennifer Burkin teaches a drawing class for adults and teens. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join.

Wednesday, July 22, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, join the library for a virtual traditional storytime with children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson. Contact mlawson@clamsnet.org to join. At noon, K.T. Herr will teach a workshop-style poetry class titled, “In the Poetry Garden.” Please visit the library website for class details. Email kt.herr@gmail.com to sign up. At 3 pm, Elliott Bennett will lead the first session in the library’s new online Anti-Racist Book Group. Join others for a conversation about “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” by Robin DiAngelo. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. On Wednesday evening at 5 pm, the library will host an online presentation with Dr. Carol Rocamora titled “The Role of the Theatre in Times of Crisis.” Rocamora’s talk will focus on playwrights from five continents, who have responded to crises during the 20th and 21st centuries (up to and including the present one), and who have heightened awareness and appealed to their audiences to help provoke change. Please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation.

For more information about programming, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.