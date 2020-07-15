Edgartown: Collaborative fundraiser

We are officially in the high point of summer now, though things have definitely quieted down a little bit after the Fourth of July. It’s still busy, which I guess is good for the local economy, but worrisome for the whole COVID-19 numbers game. With nine new cases last week, I have to admit that I’m withdrawing from “life” a bit more, and laying low. I do the errands that are necessities of life, like grocery shopping and going to get the mail. I wear a mask when running errands, and also always have one on my neck while exercising so I can pull it up quickly when near others. I’ve loosened the reins on Amelia a bit with regard to summer employment, and let her start a new job this week. And I’m happy to report that we both were tested and were negative last week. But for a definite “beach bum,” I’m happy to stay home puttering around the house this summer. I’ve been cleaning and organizing inside and painting outside, and am pretty content to sit in the sun on my back deck or in the shade on the front porch. I know some people think that limiting activities and wearing masks, etc., is “living in fear,” but I don’t see it that way. I’m not particularly afraid. I’m just cautious. I’ve got a lot of high-risk people in my life, and after my illness this winter, I’m a little higher-risk myself. And I don’t feel like I’m missing out on much. Don and I did go out to an outdoor, socially distanced lunch today to celebrate our anniversary, but that’s about as wild as we get these days.

Of course, there is an awful lot of discussion right now about what school will look like in the fall. Will we go back to school? Will we teach remotely? Will it be a little of both? No one seems to know the answer just yet, but there is an Islandwide task force working on plans for all three possibilities, so we’ll be ready in the fall, no matter what. We’d all certainly prefer to be back in the building, if the COVID numbers remain low and we can do it safely. We miss the kids like crazy. I so look forward to the days when we can stop talking about all this stuff and focus on other things.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Courtney Corwin, who celebrated on July 11, former Edgartown girls Dalila and Elsa Vieira on July 12, Whitney Osborn on July 13, Megan Bettencourt and Cecily Stibitz on July 14, my cousin Nancy Corwin on July 15, and my one-of-a-kind godmother, Nancy Mannering, on July 17.

Sending a big birthday shout-out to Roy Langley, who is turning 92 on July 10, Friday. Maryanne Jerome emailed to share that her dad is an awesome Edgartown resident, who first started summering here on M.V. as a child in the 1930s, moved here in the ’70s, was the longest-serving weighmaster with the Derby, and is a longstanding member of the Edgartown Golf Club, proud father of seven children and 12 grandchildren. Lots to celebrate!

The Amity Island Running Club and Camp Jabberwocky have teamed up this summer for a virtual 5K run that benefits both organizations. All you have to do to join them is to register for the race at the link below, and on August 13–17 to run, walk, or roll 5K to support Camp Jabberwocky and the Amity Island Running Club. There’s a special AmityxJabberwocky shirt for the first 400 registrants, and there will also be special prizes for the highest fundraisers, fastest runners, and most creative outfits. You can follow them on their Facebook pages for challenges for kids and families as well. The registration fee is split between Amity and Jabberwocky, and all additional donations received will benefit Camp Jabberwocky, the longest-running summer camp for people with disabilities, and the BEST Summer Camp on M.V., according to MV Magazine. Jabberwocky is free for all participants, so your donations and registrations give campers the most magical summers ever.

I guess that’s about it. I hope you and yours are all staying well, beating the heat as best you can, and enjoying summer. Don’t forget to be kind to one another. And wear your masks. Remember, my mask protects you. Your mask protects me. We are all in this together.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.