Featherstone announces a $25,000 matching gift challenge

Featherstone Center for the Arts recently announced a donor matching-gift fundraising challenge. A special Featherstone family has pledged to match up to $25,000 raised through donations from the community over the next two months, according to a press release from the arts center. Featherstone’s board of directors have decided to make the challenge even sweeter by pledging to match each donation dollar for dollar — that means each gift will be tripled

This means a donation of $100 turns into $300, $500 becomes $1,500, and a $5,000 gift equals $15,000 for Featherstone.

Although Featherstone is looking forward to reopening and welcoming visitors back to its campus in the near future, it has been closed due to the pandemic for more than 16 weeks. The release says that In spite of best efforts to keep creativity flowing through virtual offerings, the shutdown has affected the organization. With the loss of summer camp and other programming and events revenue, in the release, Featherstone says, it has lost the majority of its earned income. As it looks to the coming months, the release says, it will continue to be a difficult year.

The matching gift challenge allows the arts center to raise necessary funds to offset the months it has been closed, and to ensure its future. Any gift to Featherstone during this fundraiser will help it continue to connect with the community through “engaging and enriching experiences and education.”

Every contribution made to Featherstone Center for the Arts by August 31 will be matched 2:1, so donations now triple the impact.

“We believe in the healing power of art. We believe art and creativity have the ability to connect whether together or apart, and console through uncertain times,” the release states. “All of us at Featherstone are incredibly thankful to you for your interest in the arts and your belief in our mission. Please join us in supporting the valuable work we do and this wonderful gift from a generous Featherstone family.”

For more information about Featherstone Center for the Arts, visit featherstoneart.org.