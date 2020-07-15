Tisbury: Upcoming literature series

Heard on Main Street: If you lend someone $20 and never see that person again, it was probably worth it.

We are all tired of masks and that whole issue. Today I saw some people, adults, walking along with a young school-age child. No groups. Just one adult and one child in each case. Each of the children wore a mask, and none of the adults. Usually when you see people, some with masks and some not, those not wearing masks have something that looks like a mask around their neck. Not these people. Just only the kids being adult and no adults with masks on.

My plants were really ready for that bit of rain, but none came down. We have had so much rain that I am spoiled. I now expect the clouds to water my plants at reasonable intervals! Why not?

I love that Grace Church delivers your lobster rolls to the car. That is especially nice for those of us too timid to go inside anywhere right now.

The Vineyard Haven library will continue the literature seminars with Philip Weinstein this fall. Anyone who has enjoyed these knows how much we gain from his knowledge and experience. There will be six virtual sessions, from September through December. He will be discussing the works of Toni Morrison, acclaimed novelist and winner of both the Pulitzer Prize and the Nobel Prize in Literature.

You should read at least four of her novels, “The Bluest Eye,” “Sula,” “The Song of Solomon,” and “Beloved,” for this series. Well, you should read them for this course, but probably should be sure to read them anyway. The library also offers them as e-books, with no waiting list.

The library has several online summer programs. Elizabeth Whelan’s art programs on Zoom are at 11 am Wednesday. Next Monday, July 20, at 5 pm, join in the Advance Care Planning with Healthy Aging M.V. This covers discussing your wishes about end-of-life care, as well as other decisions you should share with family about what matters most at these times.

I just had a delightful visit, a total surprise. I answered a knock on the door to discover a handsome man, in a mask, standing there. When I said, “Can I help you?” the reply was a shock: “Well, you’re my aunt.” Then added, “Rita’s here with me,” and gestured to a woman standing on the lawn. I hadn’t seen this one and his wife in over six years. He added, “You look just like Nana.”

I felt awkward about inviting them inside, so I suggested he go round to the back deck where I would join them. I have four handsome nephews, so it was not odd that I could hardly tell which one it was at first. But it was a wonderful treat, and a very pleasant visit as they were celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.

How are your plans changing from the past month or two? Or are they? Sometimes I feel isolated but safe. Other times I yearn for conversation, just easy back-and-forth talk with friends. Even at several feet away, there is a strangeness that haunts us. A wave instead of a hug can give a comforting message, but it is certainly not the same thing.

The latest sign of how far the U.S. has fallen behind other countries in combating the virus is the decision by the NHL. All of their remaining games will be played this year in two Canadian cities. The U.S. isn’t safe enough.

It takes a certain amount of faith in others just to venture out the door. It hardly seems possible that a 30-year-old man recently killed by COVID-19 had attended a COVID party just to see if the virus was real or not. I am a lot older than he was, but no way would I have considered a large party as a rational way to see if it would risk my life.

At this point in time, that party makes about as much sense as forcing our youngsters back inside schools. At the very least, shouldn’t we consider at least some outdoor classrooms? As far as I know, our outdoors town meetings proved very popular and very safe. I apologize. I just cannot escape the fact that this disease is here for a while at least, and continues to affect every aspect of our lives. Sure, I hope for a vaccine, but I pray more strongly for our friends and neighbors to be more aware of what they can do to protect themselves and us. It is real, right here and right now.

Happy anniversary to Eric and Susan Lopes on Wednesday.

Big bunches of birthday balloons to Jim Richardson. Tomorrow belongs to Chris Clark. Happy birthday to Linda Kurth and Brent Clark on Sunday.

Heard on Main Street: Since it’s the early worm that gets eaten by the bird, this might be the time to sleep late.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.