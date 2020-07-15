Winning week for Holmes Hole

Another perfect Thursday evening race and a spanking Sunday breeze gave Holmes Hole sailors two more memorable outings. Fourteen sailors turned out on Thursday, along with a serviceable wind that brought everyone around the harbor triangle in under an hour. The falling tide and moderate breeze favored the smaller boats, and the lovely sunset favored all. After scores were calculated, Bow Van Riper’s Vineyard 15, Tyche, edged out Roger Becker’s C&C 24, Gloria, by a one-minute margin. Third place was won by a VHYC Sonar sailed by King family members.

Nine sailors met the challenge on a sparkling Sunday of a 15- to 20-knot southwest wind, with recorded gusts to 32 knots. Six finished. The start was delayed by a few minutes, as the committee boat had trouble getting the anchor to hold in the high wind. Some times were hurt by the drifting start line, but the corrected time results were not close enough to contest. Everyone completed the 6.9-mile course in under an hour and a half, with the shortest elapsed time being one hour and 18 minutes, recorded by Adam Hayes sailing Bliss, a J35. Sienna, a Catalina 34, always happiest in heavier wind, took first place. She is sailed by Jerry Goodale. Frank Sutula brought his Hanse 335, Soma Holiday, into the second spot, and Jim Dixon and his crew maneuvered At Last, an Alerion 28, into third.

The most exciting sailing news for the week and the summer is the introduction of a Herreshoff 12½ fleet to Vineyard Haven Harbor. This is one of the oldest one-design fleets still actively sailing in the U.S. Through the tireless efforts of Phil Hale, this newest fleet will be taking the line in Holmes Hole racing. The first outing will be on Thursday, July 16.

There were also rumors of a couple of Vineyard 15s found on the Island after having been tucked away for years. Let’s hope they get refurbished and provide some competition for Tyche!

Holmes Hole races are held on Thursdays and Sundays in Vineyard Haven throughout the summer. All are welcome. Please consult holmeshole.org for details.