Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: Is there a home office in your future?

The National Association of Realtors in their latest Market Recovery Survey reports “The features and amenities buyers are looking for, especially since the health crisis has shifted.” The most common home feature cited as increasingly important to interview buyers are home offices.

Many businesses small and large are re-thinking their large campus workplace model to one more like a cottage industry. For many, working from home has become the norm and just not that bad. Well, there is the eating issue, and we can deal with that another day.

The cost-saving benefits for corporations is obviou,s and employees are beginning to see the benefits to themselves as well. There is much more time with family, no more long commute, and a more casual and relaxed lifestyle. Almost everyday we have a call or email from a potential client checking out the possibility of working from home. And not just working from any home, working from their own home on Martha’s Vineyard.

If your work only requires you to be present no more than a handful of times a month, you can do that job from anywhere that has a wired or wireless connection to the outside world. We have that on Martha’s Vineyard and so much more. This might sound like a “Calm” commercial but just close your eyes for a few seconds and imagine working in an office next to your swimming pool and a short walk to the beach, compared to where you are working today.

Having your home office at 21 Sarita Walker Road in West Tisbury also has the advantages of being a perfect property for horse owners, gardeners, or for those who seek space and privacy in a rural setting. This country estate is beautifully situated on 6.9 acres that enjoys sweeping views across meadows and glimpses of Watcha Pond. A hidden doorway leads to the office with all the privacy one needs to work from home. If two offices fit your needs, the studio over the garage makes a perfect spot. When the day comes to an end, you can enjoy grilling on the built-in outdoor barbecue.

Before the property at 8 Oyster Pond was a dramatic contemporary farmhouse, I lived there. The seven acres of open meadows and lots of south facing glass brings an abundance of light to the house. There are several structures on the property including a six-stall stable and a small cottage, both suitable to be converted to guest houses. Complementing the property with its spectacular vistas is a large in-ground pool, Oyster Pond access, South Beach access and just minutes from Edgartown or the Vineyard Golf Club, as well as the airport. The home is being offered furnished so plenty of time to move in and start your work from home adventure.

Located in a quiet neighborhood on the edge of Edgartown Village, 27 South Street is an elegant colonial compound. The home is sited on nearly an acre and features indoor-outdoor options including a screened porch and a private, open-air living/dining area with outdoor fireplace and pergola, overlooking a beautiful 20 x 30-foot gunite pool. The beautifully outfitted chef’s kitchen features high-end commercial appliances (SubZero, Wolf, and Bosch). The property rounds out with a carriage house featuring a guest bedroom suite with full bath. This conveniently located home has easy access to Edgartown Village for shopping and dining, beaches, the bicycle path and more.

Another property ready for summer living is 21 Bankers Way in the Field Club.

Purchased by renowned interior designer Gil Walsh, the house underwent complete architectural upgrades and renovation in 2018. You will find professional landscaping adding full privacy to the heated pool and deck. There are stone steps in the rear to the Field Club; a membership is included with this deed. The Club amenities include nine tennis courts, racket sports, lawn games, a kids club, teen activities , and the fitness center offering classes, personal trainers, spa services, family pool and adult-only pool. There is a daytime Field Club Restaurant and Pool Bar providing a social resource for summer fun.

