Duncan MacDonald, 104, died on July 18th at the Henrietta Brewer House in Vineyard Haven. Duncan was an accomplished writer and interviewer, active in radio and in the early days of television in New York and Boston. She moved to the Vineyard in 1976, where her work continued. She was a founding member of the Scottish Society of Martha’s Vineyard, which paid tribute to her in May, and was involved in Scottish pursuits nationally. A full obituary will follow.