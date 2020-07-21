Cape Poge kiteboarding will continue

Kiteboarding in Cape Poge will continue, but Edgartown selectmen want a deeper look into potential regulations for the popular marine recreation area.

Last week, selectmen received a recommendation from the marine advisory committee to not renew or issue any commercial licenses this year.

Selectmen heard from Mark Begle, certified kiteboarding instructor and owner of Skyhigh Kiteboarding who said he was surprised at the committee’s recommendation and that he depends on his kiteboarding business to support his family.

At Monday’s selectmen’s meeting, committee member Bruce McIntosh said the town’s harbor management plan specifically states the waters are to be protected for “managed shellfish production.”

During several meetings last fall and earlier this year, the town shellfish department, Trustees of the Reservations, and other stakeholders expressed concerns about interference with nesting bird habitats and overuse in Cape Poge specifically with regard to boating, charter picnics, and kiteboarding.

“Cape Poge, it’s one of the natural wonders of the world. It’s primary purpose is for shellfishing and it’s our duty to protect that,” McIntosh said. “While I acknowledge that this is largely threatened by overuse from boating, which should be addressed separately, I have concerns that if we allow certain groups to use the area for commercial — it’s a slippery slope.”

McIntosh said the recommendation to not grant any licenses for commercial activity in Cape Poge does not apply to recreational kiteboarding, but to schools that profit from the use of the areas.

Martin “Skip” Tommassian, another committee member, said there needed to be a closer look at recreational uses which were becoming a problem. He said there was hope that recreational kiteboarders would police themselves, but several have not.

Cape Poge property owner Edward Self voiced his support for Begle and said he is the last person that should have restrictions put on him. He also said the issue is with recreational users not those learning safety through Begle’s school.

“The majority of the bad behavior, if not all the bad behavior, has nothing to do with Mr. Beagle and Skyhigh Kiteboarding,” Self said. “He has his captains license, he’s insured, and he is a [Professional Air Sports Association] certified instructor.”

“To be picked on individually doesn’t seem very fair at this moment,” Begle said.

Selectman Michael Donaroma said further review of the overcrowding needs to be addressed, but said the town shouldn’t zero in on one business.

“I think we should let this season go. I think Mr. Begle has certainly heard our concerns,” he said. “I think we revisit this in the fall.”

Selectmen allowed Begle to continue his business and plan to revisit regulations and management of Cape Poge in the fall with a larger committee that includes marine advisory as well as others.

In other business, harbormaster Charlie Blair informed selectmen of the successful recovery of a missing kayaker over the weekend.

On Sunday, a kayaker was reported missing in Edgartown Great Pond, but was found and returned home safely.

“It was the best setup search and finish — happily — that I’ve ever seen take place,” Blair said, praising the support of the Edgartown fire and police departments. “The equipment worked and it was resolved on the good side. I was proud to even be a part of their group yesterday it was really well coordinated. We’ve done a lot of searches in Great Pond over the last 25 years. This was absolutely the best coordinated thing.”

Blair also said Saturday was one of the busiest days he’s seen on the harbor.

“Saturday we’ve had more boats than I’ve ever seen in my whole career,” Blair said.