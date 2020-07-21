Possible Dreams Auction goes virtual

MV Community Services (MVCS) is hosting its 42nd annual Possible Dreams auction on Sunday, July 26, at 5 pm. The event will be hosted by comedian Seth Meyers and live-streamed virtually.

Registration for Possible Dreams will be free for the first time due to its virtual format. The live-stream will be broadcasted through a Zoom webinar, and the auction and bidding will take place on Greater Giving.

“We are very hopeful to see that the virtual format has really broadened our reach already,” MVCS Communications Manager Mary Korba said. “We have really put our faith in the idea that virtually anything is possible.”

The event will feature 28 silent auction items — 18 of these items are currently open for bids after registration, and 10 more items will open at 8 am on the morning of the event. Items range from a Vineyard Vines custom tote package to a 2021 4th of July fireworks seat on the Packer Tugboat. Seth Meyers is also hosting a game night over Zoom for the highest bidder, and Arthur Author Marc Brown is offering a signed book collection and virtual classroom visit.

The featured bidding item of the night is the MV1 Martha’s Vineyard license plate. MVCS donates 20 percent of annual net proceeds from these license plates to other Island nonprofits through the Driving the Future Charitable Fund, which is used to support education and health and human services for Island youth and seniors.

“People have been asking about the plate for awhile, and we are really excited about it,” Korba said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to obtain this plate while making a contribution to the community and other Island nonprofits.”

Bidding for the license plate will conclude on Sunday night, while all other items will be open to bid on 48 hours after the event.

Funds raised during this event will go to MVCS’ general operating budget, which heavily relies on fundraising to keep programming running throughout the year. Korba anticipates a successful evening due to the support of the donors, sponsors and volunteers and the leadership of the Possible Dreams Committee.

“This really shows the evolution of possible dreams,” Korba said. “We are transforming into a new setting and adapting to the change and embracing it.”

Over 300 people from 18 different states have already registered. To register, visit mvcommunityservices.org.