Shirley M. Hall

Shirley M. (MacKay) Hall, 92, of Braintree, died on July 19, 2020.

Shirley was born in Quincy to James and Mary MacKay. She grew up in Quincy, and attended Quincy High School. In early years, Shirley worked for New England Telephone Co. before raising her five sons. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, and made sure family was always her first priority. Shirley enjoyed many years collecting and selling antiques with her husband in Martha’s Vineyard, and could often be found traveling with her family.

Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Hall, retired Braintree fire chief; the loving mother of Brian Hall and Eileen of Eagle, Colo., James Hall of Palm Beach, Fla., Richard Hall and Gail of Hingham, Barry Hall and Fran of Weymouth, and Peter Hall and Helen of Oak Bluffs; the dear sister of the late Allan MacKay, and sister-in-law of Elaine Turpel of Bridgewater. She was the proud and devoted grandmother of nine: Joseph, Jeffrey, William, Patrick, Lucy, Kit, Sarah, Charlotte, and Emma Mackay. She was the lifelong friend of Ginny Jackson of Quincy. Shirley is also survived by extended family, and many close friends.

All funeral services shall be private. Family and friends may still offer their support by visiting www.keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Shirley to Reach Inc., 20 Middle St., Plymouth, MA 02360, or at reachinc.net.