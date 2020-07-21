Veronica Bernadette Richter, born on July 9, 1945, died on July 11, 2020.

Veronica and her husband, Joseph H. Richter, enjoyed living in Boca Raton and Martha’s Vineyard, creating treasured memories with family, friends, and community.

Veronica was mother to Jude-Ann Prisco, Danielle Carlsen, and Joseph Richter; sister to Gail Maher, John Hyde, Erin Brown, and Mary Pierrard; grandmother to Brittany, Joseph, Chad, Ryan, Roy, Nicholas, Arianna, Joseph, and Anthony; aunt to Gillian and Thomas; great-aunt to Ellie and Connor; and friend to Carol, Hyacinth, Magaline, and Unice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mae Volen Senior Center, 1515 West Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33486, which provides services, support, and information to the community; and/or to the Tabernacle Restoration Fund, MVCMA, P.O. Box 1685, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, which is the heart of the community, providing cultural, religious, and community programs.