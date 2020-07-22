Court report

Feb. 18, 2020

James Paul Moore Jr., Falmouth; DOB 8/18/77, larceny by check over $1,200, and larceny over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

March 2, 2020

Ryan Cameron Fisher, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/12/94, two counts of malicious destruction of property under $1,200, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

March 12, 2020

Thomas J. Stevens, Vineyard Haven; DOB 11/16/65, disorderly conduct: guilty, must pay $150 fine; resisting arrest: guilty, probation for one year, and must pay $50 VW.

March 13, 2020

Diane N. Caponigro, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/17/58, larceny over $20 from a disabled and/or person over 60: dismissed without prejudice.

June 22, 2020

Brenda S. Mastomonaco, Vineyard Haven; DOB 10/27/50, failure to stop/yield: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.