Dreams do come true

Going once … going twice … this unique dream-come-true package can be yours … sold to the person sitting in a living room. Join the online fun of bidding for almost 30 fascinating on-Island and off-Island experiences in the 42nd annual Possible Dreams auction. It is the largest fundraiser for M.V. Community Services, and this year it is hosted by Seth Meyers on Sunday, July 26, at 5 pm. How about a sunset cruise in a luxury yacht, or a day of boutique shopping and spa treatments? To browse all of the auction items and to register, visit bit.ly/dreamsbid.