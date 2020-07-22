Mindfully wander at Mytoi

Discover the summer beauty of a Japanese-inspired garden on a guided walk along winding footpaths. The Trustees offer Mytoi Meander tours in Chappaquiddick, which are led by an arborist and horticulturist. As you learn more about this special place, take in the sights of a stone garden, a camellia dell, pine and birch trees, and a tranquil pond that is home to painted and snapping turtles. The tours take place on Fridays from 10 to 11 am on July 24, August 7, and August 21. Advance ticket purchase is required. To learn more, visit bit.ly/tourmytoi.