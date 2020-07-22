Moped driver crashes into parked car on East Chop

A moped driver crashed into a parked car at 335 East Chop Drive Tuesday, sustaining minor injuries, according to police.

According to a report filed by Oak Bluffs Police officer Damien Harris, the crash occurred at approximately 12 pm, and allegedly involved one moped operator and a parked Lincoln SUV.

The moped operator was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with minor abrasions and cuts, according to the report.

Upon arriving at the scene, Harris said in the report that Massachusetts State Trooper Dustin Shaw had already obtained the license of the moped operator, and Oak Bluffs ambulance personnel were providing her care.

The report states that it appeared as if the operator drove her moped into a parked vehicle on the side of the road. Once The Times arrived at the crash, it appeared as if the moped was stuck under the SUV, and there was extensive damage to the moped, and damage to the front of the SUV where the moped had made impact. According to the report, there appeared to be more than $1,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.

The report states that the operator “panicked and tried to hit the brake, but must have twisted the accelerator, lost control, and crashed into the parked vehicle.”