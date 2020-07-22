Oak Bluffs: Acts of kindness

Remember when life was so much simpler? If you needed to make a phone call, you would dial the number, with no area code needed, or if you wanted to go further back, when you picked up the phone, a woman’s voice, always a woman, would pleasantly say, “Number please.” Now you are given a million robotic voices eventually answering your call, and giving you many instructions to reach the person you need to. But then, nine times out of 10 you receive the message that the person is not available, so just leave a voicemail and your call will be returned as soon as possible. Annoying but not the end of the world.

In the meantime, we continue to enjoy the sunshine, not the humidity so much. How fortunate I feel that my window air conditioners cool the house. Our chocolate Lab Chance has discovered the coolest place is on top of my bed with the cool air blowing right on him. Doodle the cat is not fond of the noise and air blowing, but prefers lying in the sun, or venturing out into the small forest, doing what we call “playing killer tiger in the woods.” He is unaware that we can see him under the trees, lying on his back, sound asleep on the job.

In these times of scary and sad news, here is a happy story for you. On Sunday last, 10-year-old Isaiah Geddis found an Apple Watch on the ocean floor under the little bridge at State Beach. His persistence in tracking down the owner was successful, and spread a lot of joy to the finder, his family, and the owner of the watch. When the owner was contacted, he said he had just left on the boat to return home and, unable to find his watch before he left, was sure it was floating in the ocean around Martha’s Vineyard. He said Isaiah had given him a great boost to his spirits and his faith in mankind restored. The watch is now on its way back to the owner. This was not the first time Isaiah has found something of value. Last year he was walking through the entrance of Native Earth Teaching Farm in Chilmark, when he saw everyone searching through the area. Someone who had been doing goat yoga lost her wedding ring. Isaiah walked toward the group, bent down in the grass, and retrieved the ring. The owner was so happy she gave him a small reward, but the day was not over yet, because Isaiah stopped at the Galley in Menemsha to use some of his reward to get an ice cream cone. As he stepped out of the car, he saw a cell phone in the road, so he picked it up and gave it to the Galley owners, hopefully to be reunited with its owner. In full disclosure I must tell you that Isaiah’s mom is my granddaughter, and Isaiah is my great-grandson.

Food Baskets M.V. distribution, in collaboration with the greater Boston Food Bank, continues to be offered by Good Shepherd Parish. Due to precautions for the coronavirus, all folks receiving food are asked to remain in their vehicles. Prepared boxes will be placed by staff or volunteers in your car at the Parish Center, back entrance off School Street, for anyone with food insecurity. Distribution center is located at 55 School Street, Oak Bluffs, and will be available on August 8 at 10:30 am, August 22, 10:30 am. Serving Hands has two locations for pickup: Oak Bluffs at the MVRHS, and in Vineyard Haven at the First Baptist Church Parish Hall, on July 24, at 1:30 pm (cars need to go to St. Augustine’s parking lot, then they will be sent down to the Baptist Church Hall a few at a time, to avoid causing traffic holdups.

The First Baptist Church has reopened with social distancing and masks required.

Limited public Masses have resumed at Good Shepherd Parish with 40 percent capacity guidelines for Mass. While everyone is invited to any Mass, the Saturday, 4 pm Mass at St. Augustine’s will especially welcome those over 65 who wish to attend. The state of Massachusetts requires them to keep the social distance of six feet between seats in the church, and to wear masks while in church.

The United Methodist Church in the Campground has not yet reopened, but has an at-home Sunday worship service at 10 am on Sundays. For instructions on how to be a part of this service, please call the church office at 508 693-4424.

Clothes to Go program is ongoing at the Stone Church building in Vineyard Haven on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 2 to 4 pm. And the Food Pantry is open July 27 from 5:30 to 6:30, July 29 from 3 to 4 pm, and August 1 from 10 am to noon.

While many people are still isolated due to the pandemic, please help where you can, and keep in touch with those who might be alone. Telephone or perhaps write a short note. The slightest contact will help bring some joy.

Enjoy your week. Peace.

