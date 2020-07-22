What’s coming up at the West Tisbury library

On Friday, July 24, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will continue teaching an all-levels Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom through the West Tisbury library. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky leads a weekly Balance Class through Zoom. Her classes meet on Mondays and Fridays at 11:30 am. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 3 pm, K.T. Herr will lead an online “Deep Dive” Poetry Craft Class. This is a generative class centered in collaboration, and participants will discuss a selection of poems together as a group focusing on a particular aspect of the craft, such as line breaks, enjambment, titling, extended metaphor, and more. There will be prompts and writing time designed to encourage playfulness and discovery related to the craft elements at hand. Email kt.herr@gmail.com to sign up.

Saturday, July 25, at 9:30 am, Judy Kranz will continue her weekly online Pilates Classes. Her classes are also offered Tuesdays at 8:30 pm. Email rrooney@clamsnet.org to sign up for one or both classes.

Monday, July 27, at 11:30 am, children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson will host a fairytale-theme storytime on Zoom. Email mlawson@clamnset.org to join.

Tuesday, July 28, from 11 am to 4 pm, kids and families can pick up a curbside craft kit to take home. Call the library when you are in the parking lot, and a librarian will bring out a bag of crafting supplies for you. At 3:30 pm, Heather Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for kids. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to sign up. At 4:30 pm, Capece will teach a virtual watercolor class for teens and adults. Email lhearn@clamsnet.org to join. Also at 4:30 pm, Professor Richard Chused will give a virtual presentation about the famous graffiti site in Queens, N.Y., commonly called 5Pointz. Chused will outline the fascinating history of 5Pointz, describe the legal issues involved at this famous site, and show a series of images that bring the controversy to life. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation.

Wednesday, July 29, at 8 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly will lead a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to join. At 10:30 am, join the library for a virtual traditional storytime with children’s librarian Mikaela Lawson. Contact mlawson@clamsnet.org to join. At noon, K.T. Herr will teach a workshop-style poetry class titled, “In the Poetry Garden.” There will be a few evening sessions available as well. Please contact K.T. or visit the library website for details. Email kt.herr@gmail.com to sign up. On Wednesday at 4:30 pm, the library will host an online event with Honor Moore, author of “Our Revolution: A Mother and Daughter at Midcentury,” in conversation with feminist, ethicist, and psychologist Carol Gilligan. Please email wt_mail@clamsnet.org for the Zoom invitation.