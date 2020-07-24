Hospital reports new case

Test MV/Drive-through site MV Hospital Other/Boards of Health Aquinnah Totals Total tests performed 5456 2549 49 8054 Total negatives 5094 2466 49 7520 Total pending 348 47 0 458 Total confirmed positives 14 36 1 0 50 Percentage positive of total tests performed .26% 1.41% .62% Antibody tests 17 17 Off-Island tests Symptomatic positives 3 3 Total Cases (positive tests + antibody tests + symptomatic positives) 69

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported a new case of COVID-19 Friday, bringing their total number of confirmed cases to 36.

In total, the hospital has tested 2,549 patients. Of those 2,466 have tested negative and 47 are pending results.

After reporting no new cases in June, the hospital has seen a rise in confirmed cases this month. On Monday, the hospital reported two new cases.

The TestMV site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School confirmed two new cases Thursday afternoon, but one of those new cases was a retest who had already tested positive.

The TestMV site confirmed Thursday it has tested 5,456 people with 14 positives, 5,094 negatives, and 348 pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital reported no new cases Thursday. The hospital has tested 2,522 patients. Of those, 35 have tested positive, 2,377 have tested negative and 110 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has tested 49 people. Of those, all 49 tests have come back negative and there are no pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health have separately confirmed another positive case, bringing the Island’s total confirmed cases to 50.

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, town of Aquinnah, boards of health, and TestMV, the testing site at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, each report their own testing numbers. Those numbers are then all compiled by the boards of health. The actual number of cases can be difficult to count due to lag time and overlaps in testing each day.

Last week, the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health confirmed that 38 of the 50 cases are no longer symptomatic and have been released from isolation. Four cases are still being followed by public health officials, and one case was unable to be contacted.

Since the board of health only releases an extended report on Friday evenings, information on the other seven cases is not yet available.

The boards of health have linked 23 of the confirmed cases to several cases among eight different household groups.

TestMV, the testing site set up at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School that is testing asymptomatic individuals, previously only accepted registration through a call center, but is now offering a streamlined method to sign up and ramp up testing on Martha’s Vineyard.

The link to register and choose an appointment is health.questdiagnostics.com/IHC. There is also a QR code that those coming directly to the test site can instantly access to register.

The call center will still be open 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and offers Portuguese-speaking agents.

“This new online capability gives people multiple ways to register, make an appointment and get tested for COVID-19,” Cynthia Mitchell, CEO of Island Health Care (IHC) which holds the clinical license to and oversees TestMV, said in the release. “Online won’t be for everyone, which is why we’re keeping the phone lines open, but it does add convenience and efficiency to the test site.”

Those who test positive will be contacted by a medical provider and followed up by a contact tracer. Appointments are only for those 18 years old and older and who are asymptomatic.

This comes as cases are rising not only with increased TestMV testing, but around the Island and across the country.

IHC’s website, which compiles numbers reported by each organization, says each positive test does not necessarily represent a newly infected individual.

“For example, a positive test reported on July 1, 2020 by Martha’s Vineyard Hospital was a second test for an individual who had previously tested positive. The Total Cases number reflects the most current accounting of unique individuals with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 on Martha’s Vineyard,” the site reads.

Of 49 of the confirmed cases, 29 are female, and 20 are male. Of those, 13 of the cases are aged 50-59 years old, 12 are 20-29 years old, eight cases are 60-69 years old, six are 30-39 years old, five are 20 years old or younger, three are 40-49, and two are 70 years or older.

Information on the hospital’s new case Tuesday was not yet available.

The boards of health are also reporting on probable cases. As of Monday, the Island’s total number of presumed positives rose to 20 with one new probable case. Of those 17 were positive antibody tests, and three were symptomatically positive.

Of the probable cases, 12 are female and eight are male. Of the 20 presumed positive cases, seven are aged 60-69, four are aged 50-59, three are aged 40-49, three are aged 20-29, two are under 20 years old, and one is over the age of 70.

At the state level Thursday, there were 270 new confirmed cases, bringing the state total to 107,683. There were 16 new deaths which brought the total number of deaths to 8,265. There have been 1,079,288 tests conducted across Massachusetts.