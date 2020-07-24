1 of 4

Made on MVY features products created on Martha’s Vineyard, and is sponsored by the artisans and businesses collected here. Want to be included in our next issue? Email jenna@mvtimes.com.

Island Wampum

Island-born and raised Phoenix Rogers turned her passion for wampum into a full-time job 11 years ago. She hand cuts and carves all her wampum designs in her small studio on Martha’s Vineyard. She is known for her dark wampum tiles and intricate carvings; despite not having shows this year, she is still creating! While Rogers has moved everything to an online platform, she keeps her website updated with new releases every Wednesday and Saturday. Follow her on Instagram and Facebook @islandwampum to see what she’s up to in her studio, and to stay up to date with her new creations and weekly giveaways! Currently taking custom orders. islandphoenix.com; 508-564-3180.

Island Folk Pottery

Island Folk Pottery combines the fantastical whimsy of Bill O’Callaghan (the Mad Potter) and Heather Goff (Folk Tiles) in a new gallery/showroom in Chilmark abutted by an enchanting sculpture trail.

The gallery shows the incredible range of work that these two artists create, from driftwood furniture and mirrors to carved decorative tiles, clay sculptures, functional pottery, and drawings. There is a wide variety of art and price points, with new pieces added weekly.

The sculpture trail meanders through the Chilmark woods. Bill’s mixed media and clay pieces represent Tree Spirits, Earth Guardians, and Fae Musicians. They come to life under the leafy canopy, and his driftwood furniture is paired with sculptures to create enchanted settings tucked amidst the understory. Heather’s clay masks and sculpted eyes peer from the trees, bringing the woods to life.

They invite you to suspend reality, walk the trail, and visit their shop. Hours and directions can be found on their website: islandfolkpottery.com.

Ingrid Goff-Maidoff

Poet and artist Ingrid Goff-Maidoff has delighted Vineyard visitors with her unique line of inspiring books, cards, and gifts for more than 20 years. Tending Joy Books & Gifts celebrates the themes of love, friendship, courage, grace, and joyful living. Her work is handmade, using beautiful papers from around the world.

Available at The Bunch Of Grapes Bookstore in Vineyard Haven, Craftworks in Oak Bluffs, and online at TendingJoy.com.