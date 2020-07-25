Pogue triplets excel at MVRHS

Throughout each of their unique and diverse careers at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS), the Pogue triplets have regularly excelled in areas of interest they are most passionate about.

And those passions will soon drive them to continue their studies at their respective institutions for higher learning, but the ambitious triple-threat has left their mark on the school, and on the Island.

After seeing that the siblings, Molly, Spencer, and Paige (all graduates) made it onto the top 20 students list at MVRHS, The Times reached out to check in and see where they are now, and where they are headed.

Although the Pogues are equally ambitious, their passions and interests are pretty diverse (besides their love of tennis, which seems universal).

Molly said her interests are “all over the map,” although she leans more toward the arts than science and math, and is into abstract thinking. She played violin and guitar in high school, and said she still likes to strum away occasionally. Molly worked on the High School View student newspaper alongside her brother, and said she has a strong interest in journalism and related fields.

“That could be a path I choose to go down. But right now, it’s hard to say,” Molly said.

Currently, Molly is set to attend the University of Vermont (UVM) alongside her sister, where she will study communications. She said she enjoys writing and interacting with people, particularly with young people, where she feels she can make a big impact. Before heading to college, where the sisters said they will be tested twice a week for COVID-19, and will socially distance, Molly said she is enjoying beach, drives, and time with her family. The sisters also said that UVM will be doing a hybrid program of remote learning and in-person courses at the outset of the school year.

When asked if the siblings are competitive with one another, Molly said each of their interests are so different, there isn’t much of a need to compete. “We definitely support each other, and there isn’t that much competition, except for maybe tennis,” she laughed.

While at UVM, Molly said she might hop on the club tennis program, and try her hand at snowboarding.

Spencer said he has always been a big STEM and music guy, apart from his time with the High School View (he has also seen his share of time on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage). “Music has always been a really big part of my life,” Spencer said. “I did the school orchestra, and did piano for a number of years.”

After the summer, Spencer will head to Columbia University in New York to study neuroscience, with the intent of eventually becoming a doctor or a medical researcher in novel therapeutics.

Spencer said Columbia students get tested once a week for COVID-19, and most of his first semester classes will be online.

While he is at school, Spencer said he is going to take advantage of extensive healthcare career opportunities, and explore the Big Apple as much as he can.

According to Spencer, the triplets’ mother and father have always been supportive of their interests, and have encouraged them to chase their passions to the fullest extent.

“Our dad is just super intellectually curious. He loves science, so I guess that could have rubbed off a little,” Spencer laughed. “Our mom has been a big believer in sticking to the pursuits we have chosen, and encouraging us to do our best at what we love.”

Paige said she is more interested in the sciences, and was part of the MVRHS Protect Your Environment club for two years. She will head to UVM in the fall for a dual major in environmental studies and global studies.

In the music realm, Paige said she still has some piano skills left, but is mostly playing the cello now.

Paige noted her love for environmental activism and also biology. She said she attended a Greg Skomal lecture last summer and it sparked her interest in sharks and marine conservation. “It was very cool, and in the next couple of years I could see myself getting into something like that,” Paige said. “I’m going to keep an eye out for internships and other opportunities.”

Paige was also the social media editor for the High School View, and said she enjoyed that role tremendously. “Social media is so present these days. If I could combine that with writing, that would be something I would be interested in,” Paige said.

Ideally, Paige said she wants to be in a role where she can directly benefit society, whether it be conservation science, environmental advocacy, or something different.

“Over the years, we have seen some of our efforts materialize, but there is always more work to be done,” Paige said.