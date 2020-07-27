David L. Landers Jr., 39, of Monroe, Maine, passed away on July 23, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family, after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer.

He was born July 4, 1981, in New Bedford to David Landers Sr. and Jeannie (Mercier) Landers (Hobby), both of Dukes County. He grew up on Martha’s Vineyard, and became a very skilled woodworker and carpenter. He ran a successful roofing and siding business on Cape Cod for years, and enjoyed continuing to work professionally with his father. In 2008 David and his family moved to Jackson, Maine. David enjoyed the outdoors, and shared that love with his wife and children.

David could always be found playing outside with his children, as well as any neighborhood children. He was a very loving husband, uncle, and most of all, Dad.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Herbert and Clair Mercier, and paternal grandparents, Leslie and Viola Landers. Survivors include his wife, Jessica Landers, whom he married May 25, 2002; children Jacob Rose, Devin Landers, Justin Landers, Lacey Landers, all of Monroe; his parents David L. Landers Sr. and Jeannie (Mercier) Hobby and their spouses; father-in-law Kenneth Rose of Jackson; siblings Danielle Kopsaftis (Ted), Suzanne Landers (Evan), Katie Cahoon (Todd), Erin Duarte (Ted), all of Orlando, Fla., Andrea Martinez (Ricky) of St. Petersburg, Fla., Angela Aranjo (Roberto); John Aranjo (Alex) of New Bedford; and many very special nieces, nephews, cousins, and auntys and uncles.

David’s family would like to extend very special thanks to Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County, Monroe Community Church, Monroe Lions Club, and countless community members for their love and support through this difficult time.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1 pm at Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast, Maine, followed by a celebration of life for close family and friends at the Landers home.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.