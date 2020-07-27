Dreams come true

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) annual Possible Dreams auction went off without a hitch on Sunday night. Mary Korba, communications manager for MVCS, said that despite the change to an online format, the auction, hosted by Seth Meyers, was an unequivocal success.

“Last night we made history with the first virtual Possible Dreams auction, which was really exciting. We were not sure how it was going to go, but we were definitely really pleased with the outcome,” said Korba.

Korba spoke to the wide range of participants in the auction, not just limited to those on-Island.

“There were 309 people on the livestream event, which ran about 50 minutes, starting at about five o’clock. Those people represented 20 states in the U.S. and also Canada, which was kind of cool to see how we were able to broaden our reach using the virtual platform.”

Korba shared that though a big-ticket item did close last night, there are still items up for grabs. “So far, total revenue is at a little over $309,000, roughly. The big-ticket item, which, out of the 10 live dreams, was the only one that closed, was MV1,” said Korba, referencing the auctioned-off license plate number of MV1. “It sold for $46,500. The remaining nine dreams this summer are currently at $36,000 now, and being actively bid on, as well as 18 online auction items that are also available to bid. As of 9 am, those are currently at $28,750.”

“We’re definitely encouraging people to continue to bid if they’re able,” said Korba. “There are some really great items that are still up there. There’s an opportunity for people to bid until tomorrow, the 28th, at 9 pm.”

To bid on the online auction and the 10 Dreams of Summer, you may visit the online bidding site. When you see the list of items, click on “Start Bidding” in the upper right corner, which will prompt you to create a Greater Giving account to bid on items.

“Our largest annual fundraiser, Possible Dreams, plays a really important role in supporting Community Services’ large range of programs and services. Every bid really offers a chance to have a lasting impact on our community,” said Korba. “Together, virtually, anything is possible.”

Korba thanked those involved, including Meyers, for their work to carry off the successful auction this year, despite the change in circumstances.

“Just a huge thank-you to our generous donors, sponsors, volunteers, our host Seth Meyers, who added some really needed levity to the event,” said Korba. “He and the auctioneer for the event, Sherry Truhlar, just bounced off each other well. It was fun to see them engage and it all unfold.”

“By virtue of Seth being associated with the event, he helped us really broaden our reach well beyond the Island. We’re so grateful for his support of our work, and the commitment he’s made to give back to the Island community,” said Korba.