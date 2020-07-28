Salutatorian: Joseph Serpa

Today I am going to talk about happiness. To be honest, it is hard to give a speech about happiness during this pandemic; but that’s exactly why I want to talk about it.



If I asked everybody to think back on the past four years to what made them happy, I would get a variety of answers. It could be friendships, sports, or the community. Maybe it’s shooting the game-winning three, or cheering on the soccer team. But if I asked all the parents here today what they want for their graduating seniors, I bet I would get the same answer: happiness.



The pursuit of happiness is not as simple as one might think. Happiness is more than an emotion, it is a state of being. It is said that on average, happy people are healthier, live longer, earn more money, and do better in school and life. Yet happiness is not something that can be given or bought. Happiness is an overarching quality of life, a general characteristic of our lived experience.



Anyone can improve their happiness by practicing six sustainable skills in their day-to-day life, skills which my graduating class already possesses. These six happiness skills are mindfulness, human connection, positive outlook, purpose, gratitude, and generosity.



The first happiness skill that we can practice is mindfulness. Mindfulness is paying attention to the moment, allowing you to pause and reflect upon the current situation. As humans, it is difficult to be happy when we’re not paying attention. Yet this is complicated by our possession of the attention-sucking black holes known as phones. Mindfulness is found in the moments when we turn off the distractions in our lives. It can be found in the calmness of the water, noticing the rhythm of waves against a boat, the realization of strength that comes from pushing yourself in a race, or watching the colors of the sky at a Menemsha sunset. Staying in the moment allows you to be aware of events happening around you. The global pandemic has forced us to be more aware of what’s happening around us. This awareness can lead to opportunities that would have passed us by. In the fast-paced world we live in today, it is important that we step back and be present in the moment.



The second happiness skill is human connection. As social beings, human connection is a necessity. It is no secret that experiences are richer with people in them. Making an effort to understand and help others helps us achieve happiness. As we embark on the next chapter in our lives, it is important to find friends who understand and accept you. Friends who make you smile and make the time fly by. When you do find those friends, the work doesn’t stop there. We need to work at maintaining those connections, and be ready to help when the need arises. Over our four years in high school, we have made countless friendships and rekindled old ones, and even made friends with teachers and administrators. We have gone to a prom, homecomings, football games; the list goes on. In these times of social distancing, we have all come to value our friendships even more. This pandemic could not keep us apart for our graduation, no matter how untraditional and whatever the risk. My graduating class has shown great strength through this pandemic, highlighting the deep connection that brings us together.



The third happiness skill is positive outlook. Positive outlook is thinking that the future can be better than the current moment. The act of finding the silver lining in a bad situation will help raise levels of happiness. Our brains have the ability to make good out of bad, to find this silver lining. Actions as simple as changing your perspective on something can have immense impacts on how we interact with the world around us. Choosing to be optimistic can lead us on the path to happiness. Our class has maintained a positive outlook through the tough times of COVID-19. We have managed to see the silver lining, the light at the end of the tunnel. I have spent more time with family, however difficult that may be, and more time relaxing. It is up to us to keep moving forward, making plans for the future, even though we don’t know what the future holds.



The fourth happiness skill is purpose. Purpose is feeling like what you do and who you are matters. By working toward a goal and following daily habits, people tend to show higher levels of happiness. Find what you are good at, take those classes that interest you, and see how those skills can help you connect to the world beyond yourself. Each one of us has interests that are unique. Going into the world, we must expand on these interests.

The fifth happiness skill is gratitude. Gratitude is recognizing and appreciating the good that people contribute. All of our experiences, the good and the bad, are learning opportunities. We learn to be grateful for the good from experiencing the bad. Gratitude is almost always associated with greater happiness. We are thankful for our teachers and administration, for everyone who made our high school experience something to remember. We are thankful for the friends and especially for the memories.



The sixth happiness skill is generosity. Generosity is the willingness to invest your own resources to serve the welfare of others. Generosity can manifest itself in simple actions such as paying it forward, giving the gift of time, helping someone in need, or spreading positivity. As I stand here before you, I have brought every person who encouraged me and believed in me up on this stage today. Their generosity has shaped who I am. My class has given an immense number of community service hours to make the community a better place. Our seniors have helped with the food pantry, interact club, best buddies, electronic disposal days, hospice events, and countless others. Despite our busy schedules, our class has made time for the community, and have given back to a place that has given us so much.



Happiness is something, like all things worth pursuing, that requires hard work and perseverance. Now more than ever. Happiness requires training the brain and body to see the world and interact with it in a way that is most likely to produce more happiness.



Life will be full of challenges. There will be many things that we are not good at. There will be times when we are overlooked or treated unfairly. We may even think something that will bring us happiness, will not. It is what we do with these experiences that will define us.



We have proven that we have it within ourselves to make happiness. No matter what journey we each are taking next year, college, work force, or gap year, remember to call upon the skills you already have shown you possess. Be mindful of opportunities. Be grateful that you have opportunities. Pursue your strengths and work at relationships. Be generous with your words and time. Eventually, maybe not instantly, your time will come. When happiness emerges, it is then our responsibility to share it.