55Plus: Memory and Music Cafe

A place for music, conversation, and friendship.

Wednesdays, 1 – 2 pm

The M.V. Center for Living is continuing to host our Memory and Music Cafe virtually. The Café is a welcoming social opportunity for any Vineyarder, year-round and seasonal, near and far, who is looking to enjoy how music can evoke memories. Each week, we have conversation, information, and live music, all hosted over Zoom. The Cafe welcomes those looking for camaraderie, those dealing with memory disorders or other physical or neurocognitive disorders, and caregivers. Please contact the Center at 508-939-9440 or Allison at allisonr@mvcenter4living.org for more information on how to join.