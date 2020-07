David Mariyan Rumenov

Eleonora Lazarova and Mariyan Rumenov of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, David Mariyan Rumenov, on July 23, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. David weighed 7 pounds, 6.7 ounces.

Ava Joan Baptiste

Megan (Honey) Baptiste and Michael Baptiste of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a daughter, Ava Joan Baptiste, on July 24, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ava weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and is welcomed by big brother Anden.