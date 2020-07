For state primary on Sept. 1:

August 22, Saturday: Last day to register to vote for Sept. 1; go to to town website to get info on registering.

August 26 at 5 pm, Wednesday: To submit vote-by-mail application for Sept. 1.

August 22 – 28: In-person early voting.

Sept. 1, Tuesday: In-person voting on Election Day

For more information, go to leagueofwomenvoters.org and click on “Voters Guide” for early voting info.