It’s a small world after all

Discover culturally rich, handmade products, including artwork, textiles, bags, dolls, jewelry, sculptures, baskets, olive products, and more, at the World Market in West Tisbury. It is organized by five Island-based nonprofits: Her Future Coalition, Maasai Partners, African Artists Community Development Project, Haiti PeaceQuilts, and Olive Branch Fair Trade. They are working together to increase awareness of global women’s empowerment initiatives. The market is open every Monday at the Grange Hall from 10 am to 3:30 pm through Sept. 7. To learn more, visit worldmarketmondays.org.