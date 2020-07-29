Poet’s Corner

What am I

By Valerie Sonnenthal

I am the sun on the water’s surface

a thin layer of warmth fading with day

a first memory growing in a warm liquid world

I am sky holding changing colors

a palette of pastel hues flickering

in the periphery of days and nights

I am a forgotten song once hummed

between inside and outside worlds or

a morning chorus of feathered friends

I am held by the breeze

breathing through my skin

under a canopy of leaves of green

I am the black moon

a new moon signaling beginning

a cycle of powerful moments in time

a time to listen to reflect

be present patient and muster fortitude

a small drop in the pool of humanity

Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering Sound Healing and Kaiut Yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her husband and two rescue dogs.

