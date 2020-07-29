Real Estate Transactions: July 20 – 24

CHILMARK

July 24, Timothy J. Gollin and Donatella Mestriner sold 92 Kings Highway to Eric T. Abrahamsen and Brynna Ross for $950,000.

EDGARTOWN

July 20, MSK LLC sold 9 Jordan Way to Erik Zimmer and Susan Zimmer for $2,725,000.

July 20, Cleo Winsrig-Wild sold Lot 137, Forever Wild Way, to David Malm for $2,000,000.

July 21, Alex Erynn LLC sold 30 Pradas Way to Sunset Estates LLC and Anna Roglieri for $1,725,000.

July 24, Elana L. Rudavsky sold 23 Suttons Way to Keith Bonetti, Paul Bonetti, and Sandra S. Bonetti for $780,000.

July 24, Jason K. Frechette sold 18 Pilgrim Road to 18 10th St. North Inc. for $286,000.

July 24, Jason K. Frechette sold his interest in Lots 8, 9, and 10, 20 Pilgrim Road, Block K, to Edmund Cottle III and Emily E. Cottle for $5,000.

July 24, Isaiah T. Frechette sold his interest in Lots 8, 9, and 10, 20 Pilgrim Road, Block K, to Edmund Cottle III and Emily E. Cottle for $5,000.

TISBURY

July 24, Judith H. Sibert, trustee of the Edwin L. Sibert Jr. Trust and as trustee of the Margaret L. Sibert Trust, and as Personal Representative of the estate of Margaret L. Sibert, sold 24 William St. to Kevin Michael McCabe, trustee of Kevin Michael McCabe Revocable Trust, and Rennie Geoffroy Howard, trustee of Rennie Geoffroy Howard Revocable Trust, for $1,087,500.

July 20, Steven J. Tynan and Lois Tynan, trustees of Bonte Coe Nominee Trust, sold 135 Bigelow Road to Biggie Haven LLD for $1,575,000.

July 24, Dragan Sindrakovski and Ana Ilievska sold 30 Renear St. to Vesslin Tonchev and Denitsa Dimtrov-Toncheva for $630,000.

WEST TISBURY

July 24, James M. Anthony and Kelly C. Omera sold 180 Skiffs Lane to Samuel Latour and Elizabeth Skinner for $864,000.