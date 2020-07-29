Relaxing paintings for stressful times

1 of 2

“Relaxing Scenes to Enjoy” is the title of Ned Reade’s new show at the Old Sculpin Gallery, Dock Street in Edgartown, from August 1 to 7. This summer has been like no other in recent memory, and gazing at tranquil watercolor images from the Vineyard will remind viewers of the beauty around us every day on our “Island home,” the artist’s press release states.

Reade has shown annually at the Old Sculpin Gallery for more than 40 years, and has won many awards at the All-Island Art Show. He paints in loose, transparent washes of color, capturing the light patterns and shadow shapes to create lively compositions. He shows in Vermont, and has his own gallery in Pawling, N.Y.

The gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm, and Sundays from 12 to 5 pm.