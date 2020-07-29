How to support Island nonprofits

The Martha’s Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative (MVNC) has collected a list of critical unmet needs of Island nonprofits, hoping that the community will come together to give time and money so they can continue to be strong and focused on delivering help wherever possible. Island nonprofits are central to Island life in good times, and nothing less than essential during this pandemic, according to a press release from MVNC.

There is no way to know what will happen next. But we do know that people will continue to need help, the release states, and the Island’s nonprofits have been the first to step up and meet needs. Whether you care about health-based initiatives, addressing hunger and food inequity, elderly programs, combating climate change, or supporting the arts and humanities, a nonprofit is trying to make a difference. To view the full wishlist, visit mvnonprofits.org/page-18177.