Virtual rockin’ on the porch

Whether you are enjoying a cookout on a deck, a picnic at the beach, or dinner in a kitchen, enhance the summer experience with music by tuning in to the Porch Concert Series. This special event from MVY Radio streams live every Tuesday at 6 pm. The lineup through August includes indie-soul from Dwight Ritcher and Nicole Nelson, funk blues, soul, and rock from Evan Goodrow, and singers Caroline Sky, Tianna Esperanza, and Nanauwe Vanderhoop. Videos of past performances are also available from Jordan Sokel, Laura Cortese, and Monica Rizzio. To attend a concert, visit mvyradio.org or facebook.com/mvyradio.