Crash sends motorist to hospital

A single vehicle crash into a Vineyard Haven telephone pole sent a motorist to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The motorist was headed in the direction of Vineyard Haven center on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road when the crash occurred against a pole in the vicinity of Rockland Trust, according to Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland. The motorist was taken by ambulance to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with possible neck and chest injuries, Chief Leland noted. The crash also caused a minor power interruption for area residences, Leland said, but Eversource was able to fix the problem quickly. It’s not yet clear what the cause of the accident was or if the motorist was cited.