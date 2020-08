Simone M. Prada, 95, of Cape Coral, Fla., and Martha’s Vineyard, passed away on August 2, 2020.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 11 am, at the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, Edgartown, officiated by Father Nagle of the Good Shepherd Parish.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.