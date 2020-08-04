Arthur Yorke Allen, 83, of New York City and Edgartown, died on Monday morning, August 3, 2020, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was the husband of Mary Stewart (Hammond) Allen and father of Loring Allen Randall (Stuart). Arthur was also the brother of Hap Allen and Dee Allen, and grandfather of Nolan Mayhew Panno and Andrew Gettys Panno.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear at that time. In lieu of flowers, Donations in Arthur’s memory can be made to the Island Housing Trust, P.O. Box 779, West Tisbury, MA 02575, or online at ihtmv.org/donate or to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, 266 Woods Hole Road, Woods Hole, MA 02543-1050, or online at gift.whoi.edu/page/7738/donate/1. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.