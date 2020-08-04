Hospital cuts staff in cost-saving measure

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has eliminated 11 administrative positions to save money. The cuts were announced Tuesday afternoon by hospital CEO Denise Schepici.

“This is a difficult decision, but unfortunately one we need to make,” she said in a press release. “We are facing financial challenges due to COVID-19. At the same time, we are adding new patient care related positions that are needed to improve safety for our patients and staff.”

None of the employees, who were not named due to privacy, were giving direct patient care, according to Schepici. “Of the 11 administrative positions, two are director-level, four are vacant, one is from Windemere and four will go through the labor-contract-notification process,” she said. “Decisions like these are never easy, especially when they affect our colleagues.”

Hospitals have not been immune to some of the financial struggles felt by other industries during the pandemic. But Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and its parent company, Mass General Brigham (formerly Partners Healthcare) avoided some of the cuts other hospitals felt early on in the response to COVID-19. In May, Schepici noted that while the hospital had been able to avoid job cuts and furloughs, there would likely be some after June 30.

“This path will allow us to return to a more stable financial position to deliver on our mission, and to protect our workforce for the longer term while continuing to support the care we provide our patients,” Schepici said.