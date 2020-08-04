Low-number license place auction returns

M.V. Community Services (MVCS) is hosting its sixth Low-Number Online Auction, which will feature MV license plates 2 through 5. The auction will open on Friday, August 7, at 9 am, and will close on Friday, August 14, at 9 pm.

MV2, MV3, MV4, and MV5 will each have a starting bid of $10,000. Each plate will be awarded to the highest bidder. All of the funds raised through the M.V. license plate sales will support MVCS and nonprofits across the Island that ensure the Island community remains safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All auctioned license plates are part of the Martha’s Vineyard License Plate program that benefits MVCS and Island nonprofits. The program has generated more than $480,000 in revenue that is used for funding vital MVCS programs and services. MVCS donates 20 percent of annual net proceeds from the program to other Island nonprofits through the Driving the Future Fund. This fund supports education and health and human services for Island youths and seniors.

The Low-Number Online Auction has raised more than $270,000 to benefit MVCS and the Driving the Future Fund. MV1 was auctioned off at MVCS’ Possible Dreams fundraiser, and sold for $46,500.

All bidding will take place online. You can register to bid at bit.ly/MVplatebid.