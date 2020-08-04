Michele Obama for VP

To the Editor:

I’m an Australian living between Singapore and Palm Springs, California. Loved the U.S. since I was a kid. And like many others of my generation, wanted everything that was American. What has happened in the past 3½ years to the greatest country on earth is a tragedy. David Rintels is right. For the USA to again become what it once was, Michele Obama must reconsider and join the ticket asJoe Biden’s Running mate.

Take a look at the millions who follow her on all platforms of social networks. Probably more than any other person of distinction anywhere in the world. Her TV appearances have audiences applauding for minutes, not seconds. after being introduced.

There is no one with that much clout who can ensure a win for the Democrats.

Joe can’t win without Michele Obama by his side.

From an outsider looking in, those are my sentiments. Hopefully, for the sake of America, she will chance her mind.

To better days ahead.

Anthony Gaha

Singapore and Palm Springs, CA