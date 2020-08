Graduation

Emily Turney of West Tisbury, at Adelphi University.

Dunovan Taylor Belisle of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.

Iris C. Albert of Oak Bluffs, at UMass Amherst.

Sophia Nelson of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Sabrina Kirsten Reppert of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.

Lucie Marie Soares of West Tisbury, at UMass Amherst.

Dean’s list

Caroline Roddy of Chilmark, at Bates College.

Casey McCarron of Vineyard Haven, at Roger Williams University.