Aquinnah: Library continues speaker series

Massachusetts COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. This is mostly due to parties among young people (two of which happened on the Cape), and people not knowing they have been exposed to the virus and then not wearing a mask. I know that there is a sense of peace and safety that people feel here on the Island, but we are not, not with so many tourists coming and businesses reopened. I feel like we worked so hard this spring to contain the virus, and our sacrifice paid off, but now we are in jeopardy of losing that progress to a pool party or someone from an infected area who doesn’t want to wear a mask. Honestly, I feel like staying in my home until the end of August, when hopefully, the crowds will diminish.

The Aquinnah Public Library continues its speaker series on Zoom; this Thursday, August 6, at 5 pm Julia Spiro will discuss her new novel, “Someone Else’s Secret.” Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to attend. The library is hosting crafting workshops every Saturday at 11 am, also on Zoom; please email Julia at the aforementioned email to attend. Saskia Vanderhoop will lead a birding workshop next Thursday, August 13, at 6:30 pm.

The Aquinnah Shop’s outdoor deck is open for dinner service Thursday through Sunday, 5 to 8 pm. You must make a reservation by calling 508-203-7678, parties of six people or less only. There is no indoor dining currently, but takeout is still available. The Outermost Inn is serving dinner every night but Monday; call 508-645-3511 to make a reservation.

The M.V. Book Festival is holding a virtual event this Sunday, August 9, at 7:30 pm. The event is titled “Supreme Analysis: An Evening on the Court,” and will focus on three new books about the Supreme Court that were published this spring by Adam Cohen, Richard Lazarus, and Ruth Marcus. Dahlia Lithwick will be the moderator for this event. Lithwick is a senior editor at Slate, and has penned Slate’s “Supreme Court Dispatches” and “Jurisprudence” columns since 1999. She is also host of the podcast Amicus. Go to mvbookfestival.com to register.