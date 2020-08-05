Competition heats up along with weather

A contentious, confusing, and competitive start on Thursday evening miraculously avoided any collisions. A strong west-southwest wind gusting up to 20 mph called for quick thinking and strategic maneuvering for the first windward leg. Artful Dodger from Falmouth joined the fleet on Thursday, as two sonars from the VHYC sparred with each other over the 3.7-mile course. Jerry Goodale won the coffee mug sailing his Catalina 34, Sienna, followed by two Alerion 28s: Jim Dixon’s At Last and John and Lisa Stout’s Angelina.

Four Herreshoff 12½s competed with one another as well on Thursday, over a shortened course. They finished in the following order: Piece of Cake, Ethan Federowicz; Whirlwind, Phil Hale; Lila, Jim Jones; Providence, Stuart Halpert.

Sunday brought a strong south-southeast wind for a 12.1-mile trip across the sound and back. The windward leg home from can 15 was challenging but exhilarating, due to a strong ebbing current and confused seas. Sailors on the larger boats stayed a lot dryer than those on the smaller ones. In the end, most finished in about 2½ hours under cloudless skies, making the occasional dousing welcome.

Clayton Henke took first place sailing Kintail, a 102 Etchells. Angelina, an Alerion 28 sailed by John and Lisa Stout, came in second, and Adam and Elizabeth Hayes brought Bliss, a J35c, over the finish in the third spot.

Three Herreshoffs raced on Sunday. Providence finished first, Whirlwind second, and Lila third. Holmes Hole races are held on Thursday and Sunday. All are welcome. Please consult holmeshole.org for details.