Court Report: July 23 – August 3, 2020

July 23, 2020

Jonathan R. Jacobs, Vineyard Haven; DOB 8/6/89, trespassing: continued to pretrial conference.

July 27, 2020

Geralyn White Dreyfous, Medford; DOB 3/5/62, larceny under $1,200: to be dismissed upon completion of eight hours of community service; shoplifting by asportation: to be dismissed as done in count 1.

Jay Michael Linhares, Tiverton, R.I.; DOB 7/26/69, disorderly conduct, animal cruelty: continued to pretrial conference.

John W. Canty, Whitman; DOB 8/6/71, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

July 30, 2020

Connor J. Redmond, Darien, Conn.; DOB 6/21/2001, rape: continued to pretrial conference.

August 3, 2020

Shane K. True, Chelsea; DOB 1/6/82, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, intimidation of witness/juror/police/court official: continued to pretrial conference.