More ‘Crumbs from the Table of Joy’

The original cast of the M.V. Playhouse’s 2016 production of Lynne Nottage’s “Crumbs from the Table of Joy” will reunite for a live Zoom reading on Wednesday, August 12, at 7 pm. After the initial read, it will stream for three more days to support a Black Lives Matter cause yet to be confirmed at press time.

The Playhouse is hosting this reading in partnership with Rosalind Productions, headed by Abigail Solomon of New York City and Chilmark. Solomon most recently co-produced the Broadway hit “The Prom.”

